Larry Allen: Why contractors should ignore the GSA reporting rule

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 17, 2017 10:02 am < a min read
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

The General Services Administration has been developing its category management program to help the government get the most out of its buying power. As part of that effort, it instituted something called the transactional data reporting rule. Vendors report what they sold to the government and for how much into a database, and then contractors are able to check prices. Larry Allen, a long time GSA sales consultant, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss why he urges contractors to ignore the rule.

