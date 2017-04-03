Sports Listen

Larry Allen: GSA still missing senior Trump appointments

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 3, 2017 1:41 pm < a min read
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

Although the Trump administration has been filling itself in, the General Services Administration is still lacking an administrator and commissioners for its big services. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what this all means.

Allen Federal Business Partners Facilities/Construction Federal Drive First 100 Days GSA Larry Allen Management political appointment Tom Temin Workforce
Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

