Mallory Barg Bulman: Smaller budget triggers creative approach to IT

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 5, 2017 11:44 am < a min read
Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation, Partnership for Public Service

The proposed cuts from the Trump administration could be an opportunity for agency managers to get creative. With less money to go around, there may be less money to maintain legacy IT systems, so that means updating it or utilizing other methods may be the best route. Federal News Radio's Eric White learns more from Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Acquisition Budget Federal Drive IT Mallory Barg Bulman Management Partnership for Public Service Technology Tom Temin
