Mark Hagerott: It’s time to launch a federal cyber academy

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 13, 2017 9:13 am < a min read
Mark Hagerott, chancellor, North Dakota University System

The military universities include cybersecurity programs. Now one academic is asking, why doesn't the government just create a standalone cyber academy of its own? Mark Hagerott makes that proposal in a recent Foreign Policy article. Hagerott, chancellor of the North Dakota University System, tells Federal News Radio's Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin why he thinks the time is ripe.

Download audio

Topics:
cyber academy Cybersecurity Federal Drive hackers Mark Hagerott North Dakota University Technology Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
