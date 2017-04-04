Sports Listen

Sen. Mike Rounds: Bill aims to increase DoD cyber training

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 4, 2017 11:34 am < a min read
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), chairman of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, introduced the DoD Cyber Scholarship Program Act, which would help increase the number of people in the armed services trained in cybersecurity. Rounds fills in the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

