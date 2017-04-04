Sports Listen

Rear Adm. Paul Zukunft: Coast Guard avoids $1B cut to budget

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 4, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Adm. Paul Zukunft, Coast Guard commandant

The Coast Guard almost faced a $1 billion cut to its funding in President Donald Trump's 2018 budget. The service avoided that peril, but there are plenty of other things for the Coast Guard to work on. Adm. Paul Zukunft, the Coast Guard commandant, spoke with Federal News Radio's Scott Maucione on Federal Drive with Tom Temin at the Sea Air Space Symposium in National Harbor, Maryland.

