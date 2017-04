Rodney Grubbs, imagery experts program manager, NASA http://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/041417_Grubbs_web.mp3

One thing NASA is great at is documenting its activities. Whether human space flight, satellite surveillance, or telescopes looking deep into space, the agency always produces breathtaking images. Now NASA has put some of its collections into a searchable, online library. Rodney Grubbs, NASA imagery experts program manager, explains it all to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.