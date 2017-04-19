Sports Listen

Scott Maucione: Where should DoD be spending its money?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 19, 2017 12:02 pm < a min read
Scott Maucione, DoD Reporter, Federal News Radio

President Donald Trump is on a mission to rebuild the U.S. military. But naturally some ask if that's where the U.S. really needs to spend its money? There may be threats abroad, but there are plenty at home too. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione talks with Catherine Lutz, international studies and anthropology professor at Brown University, about the impacts of the increasing military spending on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Topics:
Brown University Budget Catherine Lutz Defense Defense News Federal Drive First 100 Days Management Scott Maucione Tom Temin
