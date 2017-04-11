Sports Listen

Seth Rothman: Hiring freeze a roadblock for FDA modernization

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 11, 2017 7:58 am < a min read
Seth Rothman, attorney, Hughes, Hubbard and Reed

The 21st Century Cures Act, with rare bipartisan support, was supposed to modernize the Food and Drug Administration. The hiring freeze changed things up.  Seth Rothman, a partner at the law firm Hughes, Hubbard and Reed, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain what may be happening now.

