Sheri Petras: People are more satisfied with federal websites

|Apr 06, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7217
|0.0080
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1577
|0.0191
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8781
|0.0326
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.9399
|0.0418
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.1281
|0.0275
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2821
|0.0010
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.6683
|0.0130
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.6945
|0.0728
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.4619
|0.3530
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.2424
|-0.0645
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.