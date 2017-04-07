Sports Listen

Sheri Petras: People are more satisfied with federal websites

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 7, 2017 8:29 am < a min read
Sheri Petras, chief executive officer, CFI Group

President Donald Trump may not have made America great again quite yet, but Americans say they're more satisfied with at least one type of interaction they have with their government. Sheri Petras, CFI Group's chief executive officer, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin that people are more satisfied with federal websites.

CFI Group customer satisfaction customer service Digital Government Sheri Petras Technology websites
Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

