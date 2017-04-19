Tim McManus: How agencies can improve their hiring process

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Apr 18, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7263
|-0.0091
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1393
|-0.0305
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8257
|-0.0574
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.8682
|-0.0732
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.0773
|-0.0486
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2941
|0.0010
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.8288
|0.0650
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.4907
|-0.0937
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.4020
|-0.0009
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.1804
|-0.1862
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.