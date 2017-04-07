Sports Listen

Vijay D’Souza: How data analytics can help agencies tackle improper payments

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 7, 2017 8:40 am < a min read
Vijay D'Souza, director of Center for Enhanced Analytics, GAO

The Government Accountability Office recently hosted a panel discussion to talk about how organizations could foster collaboration to use analytics to tackle improper payments. Federal News Radio's Eric White spoke with Vijay D'Souza, director of GAO's Center for Enhanced Analytics, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin for a recap of the event and some of the topics covered.

Download audio

