AFGE and TSA come to terms with new collective bargaining agreement

The Federal Headlines is a daily compilation of the stories you hear discussed on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and the 42,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers it represents have agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement with the agency. The agreement came after several rounds and months of negotiations. Workers were concerned about workplace conditions and high turnover rates. The new contract takes effect Jan. 7. (American Federation of Government Employees)

An update to the Army’s Assignment Satisfaction Key (ASK) is expected to make it easier for active-duty enlisted soldiers to navigate the web application. The ASK program lets soldiers pick assignment location and assignment preferences. One of the major updates is the web tool will now only display assignments they are eligible for based on their military occupational specialty. (Army)