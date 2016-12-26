Estimate on how many Americans are under surveillance could come soon

The Federal Headlines is a daily compilation of the stories you hear discussed on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
- The U.S. intelligence community is reportedly slated to reveal an estimate of the number of Americans whose online communications and activities have been under government surveillance. The disclosures are expected to be made public as early as January, according to a report by Reuters. The estimate was reportedly requested by members of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and is slated to come as Congress begins deliberating the possibility of reforming the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The monitoring was part of the comprehensive surveillance programs intended to keep an eye on foreigners. (Reuters)
- The Health and Human Services’ Inspector General said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Quality Payment Program (QPP) needs more IT support and more user-centric principles if it’s to achieve its goal. The QPP arose from the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015, which created a new way to compensate doctors and placed a higher priority on quality of care. (Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General)
- The Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund has identified 365 individuals to receive its scholarships this year. The students we selected from nearly 3,000 applicants. This year’s awardees come from 49 states and the majority are children of federal employees who serve in 93 federal departments and agencies. (Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund)