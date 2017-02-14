Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Headlines

Home » Federal Headlines » President Trump raises eyebrows…

President Trump raises eyebrows with location of intel meeting

By Eric White | @FedNewsUpdates February 14, 2017 8:18 am < a min read
Share

The Federal Headlines is a daily compilation of the stories you hear discussed on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

In today’s Top Federal Headlines, President Trump reportedly formulated his response to a North Korean missile test at a strange location.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Topics:
All News Federal Drive Federal Headlines Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Federal Headlines » President Trump raises eyebrows…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended