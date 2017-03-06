Sports Listen

EPA’s charge card program at “high risk” for abuse

By Eric White | @FedNewsUpdates March 6, 2017
In today’s Top Federal Headlines, the Government Accountability Office says the Environmental Protection Agency is not making use of the proper internal controls to oversee its Purchase Card and Convenience Check Program.

