GAO to review security costs of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago trips

By Eric White | @FedNewsUpdates March 28, 2017 7:54 am < a min read
The Federal Headlines is a daily compilation of the stories you hear discussed on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

In today’s Top Federal Headlines, after pleads from Democratic lawmakers, the Government Accountability Office says it will conduct a review of how much security is costing taxpayers when the President travels to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

