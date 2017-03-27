Sports Listen

Jared Kushner to lead new White House Office of Innovation

By Eric White | @FedNewsUpdates March 27, 2017 8:05 am < a min read
In today’s Top Federal Headlines, the President’s son-in-law will be in charge of a new office looking to overhaul the federal bureaucracy with ideas from business and technology executives.

