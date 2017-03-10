Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Headlines

Home » Federal Headlines » Pentagon to step up…

Pentagon to step up drug testing for recruits

By Eric White | @FedNewsUpdates March 10, 2017 8:26 am < a min read
Share

The Federal Headlines is a daily compilation of the stories you hear discussed on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

In today’s Top Federal Headlines, because of the increase of drug abuse in American society, the Defense Department will start increasing the number of drugs it screens military recruits for.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Topics:
All News Federal Drive Federal Headlines Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Federal Headlines » Pentagon to step up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy’s newest STEM attraction

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.