Trump administration to recommend 1.9 percent federal pay raise

The Trump administration will be recommending a 1.9 percent pay raise for federal workers. According to the Washington Post, agencies have been told to factor in that raise for civilian employees to go into effect on the first pay period of January 2018. This comes after the Trump administration’s budget blueprint recommended large cuts to several agencies. (The Washington Post)

