Trump administration to recommend 1.9 percent federal pay raise

By Eric White | @ewhiteWFED March 21, 2017 7:20 am < a min read
The Federal Headlines is a daily compilation of the stories you hear discussed on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

  • The Trump administration will be recommending a 1.9 percent pay raise for federal workers. According to the Washington Post, agencies have been told to factor in that raise for civilian employees to go into effect on the first pay period of January 2018. This comes after the Trump administration’s budget blueprint recommended large cuts to several agencies. (The Washington Post)

Federal News Radio is currently investigating this story. Check back later today for updates to it and all of our Federal Headlines.

