Keeping the government going? Thanks!

Today’s a day off for most Americans. A day of rest and resolutions. I’ve already started my diet (eat better, eat less less often). I will resume exercising which for some reason I stopped last Jan. 9. Also floss and really focus on world peace. And a more verdant world. That’s a lot of stuff on one plate. But enough about me …

For lots of feds, this is just another day at the office. But what an office. Maybe the Pentagon, maybe a federal or VA hospital, maybe the CIA or the NSA. Maybe you are monitoring an airplane that is 5 miles up, moving fast and full of people.

You could be at a shipyard in Virginia or California, an air base in Nevada or Texas, or at Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell or Fort Hood.

Whatever you are doing is important. Even if nothing happens on your watch. Maybe especially if nothing happens on your watch.

So for those of us at rest, thanks. We don’t know exactly what all (or even most of you) are doing, but it’s nice to know you are there.

Happy New Year. Now back to the rowing machine.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Michael O’Connell

Queen termites can live 25 to 50 years.

Source: Termites.com