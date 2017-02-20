Everybody salute William Henry Harrison … among others

(Suzanne Kubota, my long-time editor/ friend who died in 2012, said this was her favorite of all our holiday columns. It was first published in February 2009. We don’t know who is working or who is checking our homepage today and on other federal holidays. But we’re here and we want you to know that if you’re off, have fun. And if you are working, thanks. So, back by popular demand, here it is)

Whether you call it Presidents Day, which merchants seem to like, or Washington’s Birthday, which Martha and I prefer, today is one of those holidays that many, maybe most people, don’t get off. Can you say retail?

Banks are closed. That’s nice because it means tellers, branch managers, loan officers and bank robbers can sleep late.

Most federal workers are off. The Postal Service may not have regular delivery, but the mail is moving and being sorted as per usual.

Merchants, especially in the Washington area, used to make a bigger deal of Washington’s Birthday than they do now. That seems to have tapered off somewhat. Maybe because of the economy. Also, it’s one thing to do something in honor of the Father of our Country. It is another to be inspired to do dinner and then produce a romantic gift while thinking of William Howard Taft. Am I right or what?

Whatever you are doing today, have fun. Although last week was a mid-winter treat for those of us in the mid-Atlantic, we know that some of our biggest storms tend to hit between the 10th and 25th of February. So enjoy, if you can.

Thanks to folks who are in the military and those supporting them. And to feds manning border patrol posts, collecting (and protecting) Customs operations, in VA, military and IHS hospitals and clinics. FAA controllers, keep us safe! And to all of you protecting us. The fact that the typical American doesn’t have a clue what most of you are doing right now is a tribute to the system.

When you make it possible for us to take you for granted, it means you are doing a superb job.

So what is this holiday really called? Is it President’s Day or Washington’s Birthday? Here’s what OPM says:

This holiday is designated as “Washington’s Birthday” in section 6103(a) of title 5 of the United States Code, which is the law that specifies holidays for Federal employees. Though other institutions such as state and local governments and private businesses may use other names, it is our policy to always refer to holidays by the names designated in the law.

What say you? mcausey@federalnewsradio.com.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Steff Thomas

There are more than 1.5 million people named George, more than 196,000 people with the last name of Washington and 916 people named George Washington in the United states.

Source: How Many of Me