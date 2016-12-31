Systems integration & cybersecurity

Today’s interview is with Jon Hammock, CEO, and Kevin Reid, VP National Security, at KeyLogic Systems. KeyLogic is an award-winning Microsoft partner who works with a wide range of federal agencies to assist in many projects.

Over the summer, they hired Reid who was previously the assistant director of Information Technology, Infrastructure Division, at the FBI. The interview talks about systems integration challenges and where KeyLogic can help federal information technology professionals.

The opening topic was the completion of a budgeting system for the Department of Energy. Hammock expanded on how many years it took to complete and then said the code was available for reuse for other agencies.

KeyLogic seems to be moving into the area of cybersecurity and biometrics with the addition of Reid. He gives a thorough description of his understanding of multimodal biometrics. He described some of the challenges with fingerprints, voice recognition, iris scans, and facial recognition. You may be shocked to learn that Singapore just caught a person with a mask who was trying to avoid detection. Right out of a Tom Cruise movie.

Listen to the interview to keep up with biometrics and keystroke dynamics. The future for cybersecurity must include authentication and all its variants.