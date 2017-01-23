Sports Listen

Advanced analytics & insider threats

January 23, 2017 5:02 pm
Head shot of Steve Bennett
Steve Bennett, director, Global Government Practice, SAS

Today’s guest is Dr. Steve Bennett, director of the Global Government Practice at SAS.  Bennett has federal government experience at the Department of Homeland Security — most recently as the director of National Biosurveillance Integration Center.  When you combine that with a PhD. in computational biochemistry and you get a terrific tool set to understand complex problems for federal IT professionals.

Today Bennett runs the global government practice for SAS.  In this role he can see technical problems and how users can use tools, like SAS, to get to the bottom of the issue.

His wide ranging discussion includes everything from advanced analytics, insider threats, fraud, public health, data optimization, anomaly detection, actionable intelligence, cyber analytics, big data. Whew!

The interview starts with a description of the term “data optimization.”  It moves on to waste and fraud and also includes some insight on the difference between analytics and advanced analytics.

