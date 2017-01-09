Cybersecurity in the federal government

Sports Listen

January 9, 2017 6:55 pm
Today’s guests are Alex Grohmann, founder and resident of Sicher Consulting, John Dyson from Deloitte, and Brian Gay, president, Think Forward Consulting. The focus of the discussion is the concept of a cybersecurity framework for the federal government.

Alex Grohman, John Dyson, & Brian Gay

Each person has years of experience in federal cybersecurity.  Back in 2013 there was a presidential directive that wanted an improved method structure, or framework for cyberstructure infrastructure.  The result was the NIST This initial effort gained a strong response in the federal as well as the cybersecurity framework.  Some estimate as many as 30% of commercial organizations use NIST’s voluntary framework.

During the discussion each expert offered opinions of the framework and how it compares with commercial offerings like COBIT. The discussion included audits, gap analysis, and what can possibly happen during the upcoming transition.

