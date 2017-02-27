Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Tech Talk

Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » Digital collaboration at the VA

Digital collaboration at the VA

February 27, 2017 7:24 pm 1 min read
Share

Download audio

Today’s guests are Blake Hall, founder & CEO at ID.me; Emily Tavoulareas, VA Digital Service, and Greg Gershman, co-founder/principal at Ad Hoc LLC.

The interview takes a look at a website called “vets.gov” and opens up the world of collaboration in solving many issues with funneling 500 Department of Veterans’ Affairs websites into one portal.

Group photo of Tavoulareas, Gershman, & Hall
Emily Tavoulareas, Greg Gershman, & Blake Hall

Each of the three persons gives a different perspective on this difficult transition.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Tavoulareas explains how the agency worked with users to improve the user interface.  Believe it or not, the VA actually sends teams out to get feedback from users.

Gershman is well-known for his brilliant work on a team that improved a badly performing  Healthcare.Gov.  He has applied many of the lessons learned in that high-pressure environment by assisting the VA with system integration issues.

Hall is a veteran and empathizes with concerns about improving the VA.  His specialty is with identity management and helping users of the VA site get the benefits they have earned.

Five years ago identity management was spelled in lower case letters; today it is known as Identity Management, what some shorten to the colloquial, “IDMAN.”  Studies show that Identity Management is one of the top five most popular applications being installed today.

Topics:
Ad Hoc LLC Blake Hall collaboration Cybersecurity Department of Veterans Affairs Digital Government Emily Tavoulareas Federal Tech Talk Greg Gershman Health IT HealthCare.gov ID.me identity management John Gilroy Radio Interviews system integration Technology VA Digital Service vets.gov
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » Digital collaboration at the VA
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.