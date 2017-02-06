Sports Listen

Innovations in storage

February 6, 2017 6:33 pm < a min read
Head shot of Jim Board
Jim Board, director, Federal Enterprise Solutions, Micron Technology

Jim Board, director, Federal Enterprise Solutions, Micron Technology is in the studio today to talk about innovations in storage. Over the past ten years we have focused on topics like big data, analytics, and even data visualization.  All of these amazing technologies are based on hardware the processes the digits and stores the information.

Micron Technologies has been in the business of manufacturing storage devices for almost thirty-five years.  The big surprise—they have a manufacturing facility in the Washington, D.C. area – in Manassas. During the interview Board talks about the number of veterans they hire.

He also talks about some new concepts in storage.  Micro has storage that can be designed to optimize capacity or even write performance.  Rather than tossing all storage systems into the same pot, today we can custom configure an architecture data at rest encryption.

Lesson from today: storage is changing and listeners should know that flexibility is not just a concept for software developers who embrace agile concepts.

Topics:
big data Big Data data analytics data storage data visualization Digital Government Federal Tech Talk innovation Jim Board Micron Technologies Radio Interviews Technology
