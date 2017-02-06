Jim Board, director, Federal Enterprise Solutions, Micron Technology is in the studio today to talk about innovations in storage. Over the past ten years we have focused on topics like big data, analytics, and even data visualization. All of these amazing technologies are based on hardware the processes the digits and stores the information.

Micron Technologies has been in the business of manufacturing storage devices for almost thirty-five years. The big surprise—they have a manufacturing facility in the Washington, D.C. area – in Manassas. During the interview Board talks about the number of veterans they hire.

He also talks about some new concepts in storage. Micro has storage that can be designed to optimize capacity or even write performance. Rather than tossing all storage systems into the same pot, today we can custom configure an architecture data at rest encryption.

Lesson from today: storage is changing and listeners should know that flexibility is not just a concept for software developers who embrace agile concepts.