FedRAMP: What do new goals mean for you?

March 27, 2017 6:59 pm 1 min read
Today’s interview is with Matt Goodrich, FedRAMP director at GSA, David McOmber, EVP Public Sector at QTS, and Seth Abrams, CTO, Homeland Security Group, CSRA, Inc.

The federal government is replete with unfunded mandates, abbreviations, and acronyms.  This is a show so full of letters that it may qualify to be the first entry into a lexicon for federal information technology professionals!

head shots of Matt Goodrich, David McOmber, Seth Adams
Matt Goodrich, David McOmber, & Seth Adams

Matt Goodrich is well known in the federal community – he directs the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a part of the General Services Administration (GSA). In the interview, he expands upon the new ambitious goals of FedRAMP to help federal agencies make the transition to the cloud.

David McOmber works for a data center which initially stood for Quality Technology Services.  He contributes to the discussion to show how the federal goals are implemented in a data center.

Seth Abrams is the chief technology officer for the Homeland Security group of a company called CSRA, Inc.  Two well-known companies in the Washington area merged and spun off a company.  Technically, CSC spun off its federal practice, then CSC Government merged with SRA. During the interview, Seth gives examples of organizations who have made successful transitions to the cloud.

Listen to the interview to see how Goodrich is responding to a fast-paced environment with aggressive goals for his team.

