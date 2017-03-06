Sports Listen

A different kind of market research

By John Gilroy March 6, 2017 5:18 pm 1 min read
Our guests today are June Marshall, Founder and CEO & Behrad Mahdi, president of Repperio. They help streamline the market research process.

June Marshall & Behrad Mahdi, Repperio

When you hear the phrase “market research” you think of Proctor and Gamble testing out different boxes on shelves at the supermarket.  Today’s interview has a focus on a different kind of market research, this helps federal acquisition professionals make sure they are getting competitive bids as well as assisting in federal contractors improving their teaming arrangements.

Marshall has been active in the world of business development for decades.  She observes that there was no tool that allowed companies to gain a deeper understanding of the partnering process.  Rather than haphazardly find a company with experience in a specific area, there should be a clearinghouse of information for that company. The result was Repperio.

Mahdi brings his background in professional services to the game.  He views the Repperio platform as assisting federal acquisition specialists to do data driven market research as well as providing a dashboard to assist in comprehensive due diligence.

