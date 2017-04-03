Sports Listen

Re-imaging the cloud

By John Gilroy April 3, 2017 4:15 pm 1 min read
Download audio

Today’s interview is with Terrill Andrews, executive vice president, and Steve Weiss, president and COO of Accelera Solutions.

You may ask where Microsoft fits in the transition to the cloud.  It seems to me to ask the company that has been named the Microsoft Federal Cloud Partner of the year for 2015 and 2016. That would be Accelera Solutions.

Head shot of Steve Weiss and Terrill Andrews
Steve Weiss & Terrill Andrews, Accelera Solutions

The theme of the interview is “Reimaging the Cloud.”  During the interview Andrews talks about not just using the cloud for storage – it is much more.  The cloud can be used for continuous operation and dynamic scaling as well.

Andrews is one of the founders and gives many observations about how one must use standard technology like Microsoft but be open to newer systems.  Accelera Solutions has no problem with stat-of-the-art technology to accomplish this task. They incorporate technologies like Nutanix, XenDesktop, and NetScaler with Microsoft to give federal customers the flexibility and security they demand.

The new CEO of Accelera is Steve Weiss.  He is well-known in the federal community with decades of experience with SAIC and CACI.  During the discussion, Weiss mentions his involvement with Linden Resources.  They provide employment opportunities to people with disabilities and wounded veterans.

Andrews has a remarkable ability to differentiate between FITARA, FedRAMP, and FISMA.  Listen to the range of offerings and Andrews’ ability to differentiate between DevOps and DevSecOps.

