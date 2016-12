Welcome to the #FedFeed, a collection of federal ephemera gathered from social media and presented for your enjoyment.

One of the duties the National Archives fulfills is the preservation of film. Today, it shared a list of its favorite films that it handled in 2016.

They include a World War I film about the construction of gas masks…

A 1960’s anti-communist cartoon…

And a 1970’s alcohol education film told from the point of view of a hungover St. Bernard.