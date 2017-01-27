Sports Listen

#FedFeed – NASA unveils new spacesuit

By David Thornton January 27, 2017 11:52 am
Welcome to the #FedFeed, a collection of federal ephemera gathered from social media and presented for your enjoyment.

NASA unveiled a new spacesuit this week. It was designed by Boeing for use on its Starliner spacecraft, which astronauts will use on missions to and from the International Space Station. Here’s a video showing it off:

It’s been met with general interest and approval across the internet, though some have raised questions about where Boeing got the inspiration. A classic sci-fi movie perhaps?

For those in need of a little culture, the image on the right is a blue version of the spacesuits in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 movie, “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Or maybe they drew their inspiration from something more whimsical?

