FedFeed – NASA unveils new spacesuit

NASA unveiled a new spacesuit this week. It was designed by Boeing for use on its Starliner spacecraft, which astronauts will use on missions to and from the International Space Station. Here’s a video showing it off:
It’s been met with general interest and approval across the internet, though some have raised questions about where Boeing got the inspiration. A classic sci-fi movie perhaps?