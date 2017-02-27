Sports Listen

#FedFeed – These federal facilities are more interesting than you might think

By David Thornton February 27, 2017
Welcome to the #FedFeed, a collection of federal ephemera gathered from social media and presented for your enjoyment.

Departments and agencies are jumping on the video bandwagon and giving the world a look inside some of their facilities. This video from Interior shows office buildings don’t have to be boring.

And this 360° video is a reminder that not all feds are bureaucrats in offices and cubicles.

