FedFeed – VA shares personal stories for Medal of Honor Day

Welcome to the #FedFeed, a weekly collection of federal ephemera gathered from social media and presented for your enjoyment.

March 25 was National Medal of Honor Day, a holiday specifically designated to commemorate Medal of Honor recipients. The Department of Veterans Affairs took the opportunity to share the personal stories of some Medal of Honor recipients and their families.

Family adds Medal of Honor to their pride and legacy https://t.co/LmIUcS08Nb via #NationalMedalOfHonorDay Advertisement — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) March 25, 2017

The Defense Department also weighed in with some Medal of Honor stories, including that of the only female recipient, a doctor in the Civil War.

It’s #MedalOfHonorDay. Meet some of the brave recipients who have earned the honor of the #MOH: https://t.co/UuQgtMmmhO pic.twitter.com/QXkUsDFYtX — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) March 25, 2017

Meanwhile, the National Archives discovered what may be the first color films taken of the White House, filmed by First Lady Lou Hoover in the late 1920s and early 30s.