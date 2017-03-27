Sports Listen

#FedFeed – VA shares personal stories for Medal of Honor Day

By David Thornton March 27, 2017 2:26 pm < a min read
Welcome to the #FedFeed, a weekly collection of federal ephemera gathered from social media and presented for your enjoyment.

March 25 was National Medal of Honor Day, a holiday specifically designated to commemorate Medal of Honor recipients. The Department of Veterans Affairs took the opportunity to share the personal stories of some Medal of Honor recipients and their families.

The Defense Department also weighed in with some Medal of Honor stories, including that of the only female recipient, a doctor in the Civil War.

Meanwhile, the National Archives discovered what may be the first color films taken of the White House, filmed by First Lady Lou Hoover in the late 1920s and early 30s.

