Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

FedFeed

Home » FedFeed » #FedFeed – Find out…

#FedFeed – Find out which agency got nominated for 5 Webby Awards

By David Thornton April 14, 2017 1:14 pm 1 min read
Share

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: NASA’s social media game is strong. Now that’s being officially recognized, as the agency has been nominated for five Webby Awards, including three for its social media:

Government and Civil Innovation – NASA.gov (NOAA.gov is also a contender)
Corporate Communications – NASA social media
Science – the Cassini Mission to Saturn
Education and Discovery – The Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s social media
Best Overall Social Presence – the Cassini Mission social media

Speaking of NOAA, they made this video to remind you that tomorrow (April 15) is Citizen Science Day. Find out what you can do FOR SCIENCE!

And 30 years ago today, Eddie Van Halen patented a device that helped him achieve his signature sound.

Topics:
All News Digital Government Eddie Van Halen FedFeed NASA NOAA Technology USPTO Webby Awards
Leave A Comment
Home » FedFeed » #FedFeed – Find out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

Rehabilitating the Cannon Office Building

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.