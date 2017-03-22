Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightMarine investigation widens$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

First 100 Days

Home » Management » First 100 Days » Labor nominee says he…

Labor nominee says he won’t let politics influence hiring

By LAURIE KELLMAN
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 10:30 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Labor Department says he won’t allow potential political pressure from the administration to influence his hiring decisions.

Alexander Acosta tells a Senate committee he regrets that political tests played a role in employment practices used by a subordinate when Acosta headed the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division under President George W. Bush.

An inspector general’s report said Acosta insufficiently supervised the person involved.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Acosta is telling senators that “political views on the hiring of career attorneys for staff should not be used. If I am asked to do that, I will not allow it.”

Advertisement

He’s not saying what he’d do on several policy areas, including expanding those eligible for overtime.

Acosta says taking such policy positions “on the fly” at a hearing would be irresponsible.

Topics:
Alexander Acosta All News Business News Government News hearing Labor Senate
Leave A Comment
Home » Management » First 100 Days » Labor nominee says he…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.