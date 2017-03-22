Labor nominee says he won’t let politics influence hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Labor Department says he won’t allow potential political pressure from the administration to influence his hiring decisions.

Alexander Acosta tells a Senate committee he regrets that political tests played a role in employment practices used by a subordinate when Acosta headed the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division under President George W. Bush.

An inspector general’s report said Acosta insufficiently supervised the person involved.

Acosta is telling senators that “political views on the hiring of career attorneys for staff should not be used. If I am asked to do that, I will not allow it.”

He’s not saying what he’d do on several policy areas, including expanding those eligible for overtime.

Acosta says taking such policy positions “on the fly” at a hearing would be irresponsible.