Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

First 100 Days

Home » Management » First 100 Days » Foreign Affairs push into…

Foreign Affairs push into the Trump administration

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED April 6, 2017 1:38 pm 1 min read
Share

Foreign affairs imposed on the Trump administration. Treasury moved to sanction North Koreans believed to have military ties. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would take unilateral action in response to Pyonyang threats. In the Middle East, the administration pivoted from the Assad-must-go stance on Syria, then back again after the Assad regime launched a chemical weapons attack on Syrian rebels. This all occurred just before the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mar-A-Lago.

The Homeland Security Department received the first deputy secretary to be Senate confirmed for the Trump administration. Elaine Duke joins DHS with unanimous consent. Duke also served as DHS undersecretary for management during the George W. Bush administration. Former Defense official Dr. Lynda Davis joined Veterans Affairs as chief veterans experience officer.

Also at DHS, a key Trump ally took a page from the previous administration. Secretary John Kelly promised a top-to-bottom review of department operations, while promising to let employees do their jobs. He praised prior Secretary Jeh Johnson’s unity of effort initiative saying Duke, will take the lead on completing the program to meld DHS components into a more unified agency.

The Trump administration got advice from Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Tom Udall (D-N.M.). They encouraged the administration to renew efforts to modernize federal information technology. Moran and Udall, both members of the Appropriations Committee, advised White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner to use the new Office of American Innovation to focus on improving and securing federal systems.

Meanwhile, Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) asked the Government Accountability Office to review the effects of the hiring freeze, which is supposed to end on April 18.

Related Stories

Topics:
All News Analysis DHS Donald Trump Elaine Duke Federal Insights first 100 days First 100 Days GAO Gary Peters Heidi Heitkamp Jared Kushner Jerry Moran Lynda Davis Management North Korea Sponsored Content Syria Tom Udall Tracking the Transition Tracking the Transition Trump administration VA vencore Xi Jinping
Leave A Comment
Home » Management » First 100 Days » Foreign Affairs push into…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's acting administrator visits Lockheed Martin

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.