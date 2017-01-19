Five Strategies for the Superachiever About to Retire

This week on ForYourBenefit, our hosts, Bob Leins and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome Christina Eanes, lifelong superachiever, Certified Professional Co-Active Coach and author of Quit Bleeping Around: 77 Secrets to Superachieving.

Are you taking your desire to achieve more into retirement with you?

Superachievers are individuals who want to make a positive impact on the world while growing themselves in the process. They are motivated by achievement in the tangible sense (degrees, promotions, awards) and the intangible sense (growth achieved while going after one’s goals). The transition to retirement is both exciting and scary – and even more so for superachievers, because of this drive to achieve.

How will the superachiever satisfy this desire to achieve in retirement? Former FBI violent crime analyst and senior manager, now author of Quit Bleeping Around: 77 Secrets to Superachieving, speaker, and podcast host, Christina Eanes, shares five key strategies for superachievers to successfully make this momentous transition.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com or call 202-465-3080 this coming Monday.