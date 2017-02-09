February 13, 2017 – Bob Leins, and co-host Ray Kirk, welcome Josh Huder, Ph.D., to the studio to discuss the 115th Congress. Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating federal employees about Congress and its operation.

With Republicans controlling both Congress and the White House, the 1st Session of the 115th Congress is expected to be considerably more productive. Speaker Ryan and Majority Leader McConnell are laying the ground work for an ambitious agenda in 2017. Will Republicans finally repeal Obamacare? Can they find a replacement? Will Congress be able to match President Trump’s lofty campaign promises? What’s going on with the debt and deficits? What are the prospects for federal spending in the departments and agencies? Our show today will focus on these and more.

What are the prospects for an FY18 Budget Resolution?

Will Congress pass spending bills this year?

What happened to the Sequester?

What effect will the Holman rule have on agencies?

Will there be tax and entitlement reform?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com or call 202-465-3080 this coming Monday. Program begins at 10:05 ET and questions are accepted between 10:20 AM and 10:55 AM.