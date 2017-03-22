Issues related to the tax filing deadline

March 27, 2017 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Esquire, to the studio to talk about the upcoming tax filing deadline and address listener questions. This discussion will include:

What is the benefit of a tax deduction?

How can tax “deductions” coordinate with financial planning?

Are there tax deductions I can pay by April 17, 2017 to minimize my 2016 tax liability?

What should I do if I will cannot file my taxes by April 17?

What if I owe money to the Federal Government and/or a state and do not have the funds to pay it?

Congress will soon be debating a potential massive change to Tax Law. What are some planning opportunities that should be considered relating to potential Tax Law change?

To ask a question and have it answered during the show, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com or call 202-465-3080 this coming Monday. Program begins at 10:05 ET and questions are accepted between 10:20 AM and 10:55 AM.