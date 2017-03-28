Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

For Your Benefit

Home » Sponsored Content » For Your Benefit » Top 10 tips for…

Top 10 tips for improving financial literacy

By Federal News Radio Custom Media | @WTOPWFEDcustom March 28, 2017 4:04 pm < a min read
Share

 

April 3, 2017 Host Bob Leins welcomes Raymond Kirk, Ph.D and Federal Benefits Specialist, to the studio to kickoff Financial Literacy Month and talk about his upcoming webinar and e-news.  Here is a sneak peek of the top ten:

  • Creating a spending plan
  • Avoiding credit card pitfalls
  • Protecting yourself from frauds and scams
  • Managing your TSP account

To ask a question and have it answered during the show, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com or call 202-465-3080 this coming Monday.  Program begins at 10:05 ET and questions are accepted between 10:20 AM and 10:55 AM.

Topics:
account All News Bob Leins credit card federal benefits specialist financial Financial Literacy Month Financial Planning For Your Benefit For Your Benefit fraud literacy NITP Pay & Benefits Raymond Kirk scams spending plan Sponsored Content top ten tips TSP TSP WAEPA webinar
Leave A Comment
Home » Sponsored Content » For Your Benefit » Top 10 tips for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.