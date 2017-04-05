Sports Listen

Financial literacy: How to up your game!

April 10, 2017 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Karen Schaeffer, Certified Financial Planner, to the studio.  Do you want to know how you can up your financial literacy game?  Get tips on how to be your own best financial planner!  Today’s program will include:

  • Resources for the “Do-it-Yourself” planner
  • If you do need help, how to find the “right” adviser
  • What is the fiduciary standard and how does it protect you?
  • Tools / Resources

To ask a question and have it answered during the show, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com or call 202-465-3080 this coming Monday.  Program begins at 10:05 ET and questions are accepted between 10:20 AM and 10:55 AM.

