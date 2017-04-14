Spring financial cleaning and planting new financial seeds

Click here to download the audio!

April 17, 2017 – Host Bob Leins and co-host John Elliott welcome John Jilek, Certified Financial Planner, to the studio. It’s Financial Literacy Month and what better time to get rid of some of the financial dust and cobwebs! On today’s show, we will discuss:

Determining what to save, what to toss, and what to never throw out

Getting your “financial” house in order; organize your finances just like you do your closets

Automate your bills to reduce paperwork and guarantee you won’t forget them

Review your credit report

Fix financial leaks and assess whether your financial habits reflect your bigger goals

Check up on your emergency saving account

Rebalance your portfolio

Update your passwords to protect your identity

Plant new financial seeds

