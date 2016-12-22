Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Death toll in alcohol poisoning in Russia climbs to 72 Next Story Trump selects Conway for White House counselor position
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Applications for US jobless…

Applications for US jobless aid jump to still low 275,000

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER December 22, 2016 9:06 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans sought unemployment aid last week, but the number of applications remains at a low level that suggests companies are still hiring.

THE NUMBERS: Weekly applications for unemployment aid rose 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 275,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. That is the highest figure since June.

The number of people receiving benefits ticked up 15,000, to just over 2 million. That’s down 7 percent from a year earlier.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

THE TAKEAWAY: Applications, a proxy for layoffs, have been below 300,000 for 94 straight weeks. That’s the longest streak since 1970.

Advertisement

Despite last week’s increase, the figures still point to a healthy job market. Employers have added a solid 180,000 jobs a month on average this year. That’s enough to push down the unemployment rate over time.

Last month, the unemployment rate fell to a nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

KEY DRIVERS: Some of last week’s increase could reflect seasonal trends. Layoffs typically rise in winter when construction sites close and hotels and restaurants at tourist sites cut back on their staffing. The government seasonally adjusts for those trends but does not always do so perfectly.

The economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual pace in the July-September quarter, according to a separate report Thursday. That was the best showing in two years and suggests that businesses may need to keep hiring to meet higher demand.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Applications for US jobless…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Death toll in alcohol poisoning in Russia climbs to 72 Next Story Trump selects Conway for White House counselor position