Argentine president shakes up economic team

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 1:25 pm
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Mauricio Macri is shaking up his economic team a year into an administration that has struggled to spur growth and lower inflation.

Cabinet Chief Marco Pena says Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay is being replaced by two new ministers: Nicolas Dujovne will oversee the Treasury while Luis Caputo will be finance minister.

Prat-Gay has been criticized for Argentina’s slow growth under the business-friendly new government, and its inability to cut an inflation rate running at about 40 percent a year.

