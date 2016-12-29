Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Philippines to insist on tribunal ruling if China drills
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » At least 4 killed…

At least 4 killed in clash of Armenian, Azerbaijani troops

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 7:45 am
Share

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Officials say that at least four soldiers have been killed in a border skirmish between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Ovanissian three Armenian servicemen died in fighting Thursday. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said one of its troops was killed in combat.

Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for the fighting.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The two ex-Soviet nations have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Advertisement

Nagorno-Karabakh is officially part of Azerbaijan, but since a separatist war ended in 1994 it has been under the control of forces that claim to be local ethnic Armenians but that Azerbaijan claims include regular Armenian military. Efforts to negotiate a settlement have failed and sporadic clashes have continued.

An outbreak of fighting in April killed about 75 soldiers from the two sides.

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » At least 4 killed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Philippines to insist on tribunal ruling if China drills