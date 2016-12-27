Sports Listen

Cambodian court slams opposition leader with new conviction

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 4:46 am
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has sentenced the country’s exiled opposition leader to five years in prison after finding him guilty of conspiring to incite chaos by posting misleading documents on his Facebook page.

Tuesday’s conviction is the latest legal problem for Sam Rainsy, head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party. The several cases against him are generally considered part of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s strategy to weaken his opponents ahead of local elections next year.

Sam Rainsy was found guilty in absentia of conspiracy to incite chaos and using and falsifying public documents. His Facebook page had reposted from a fellow party member several poorly translated documents suggesting that Hun Sen’s government had signed a treaty ceding territory to neighboring Vietnam, Cambodia’s traditional enemy.

Topics:
Government News Media News
