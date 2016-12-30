Sports Listen

Children scream ‘just stop’ in 911 call from lawmaker’s home

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 4:10 pm
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Children can be heard screaming “just stop daddy” on a 911 call made from the home of a South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her.

Media outlets reported details of 911 calls released Friday.

Republican Rep. Chris Corley of Graniteville is charged with two felonies. Corley’s wife told deputies he stopped hitting her late Monday only after noticing she was bleeding.

Corley said his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating.

In the first 911 call to Aiken city police, no one talks to the operator but “please stop” can be heard repeatedly. That prompted the dispatcher to call Aiken County 911, saying she heard “children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop.”

