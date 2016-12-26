Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Japan, US set to sign pact to limit US base worker immunity
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » China's 1st aircraft carrier…

China’s 1st aircraft carrier sails into South China Sea

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 4:54 am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says China’s first aircraft carrier and five other warships have passed by Taiwan and sailed into the contested South China Sea.

The ministry said the ships led by the Liaoning sailed Monday past the Pratas Islands, also known as the Dongsha Islands, a Taiwan-controlled atoll in the north part of the South China Sea.

China’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that the Liaoning had set off for a routine open-sea exercise in the Western Pacific as part of its annual training. But its entering into the politically sensitive South China Sea follows rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei over the status of the self-ruled island.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory but Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen refuses to endorse this one-China policy.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » China's 1st aircraft carrier…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Japan, US set to sign pact to limit US base worker immunity