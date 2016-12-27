Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story A post-election healing plan? College class comes up short
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congress' budget patch averts…

Congress’ budget patch averts national farm loan crisis

By ROXANA HEGEMAN December 27, 2016 11:55 am
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An unusual budget provision passed earlier this month by Congress means no one who qualifies for a government farm loan will be denied in the next four months.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran is a Kansas Republican who chairs an agricultural appropriations panel. He says the budget patch gives the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency authority to meet the spike in loan demand by using future funding.

There is no limit to how much the USDA can lend through April 28.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

It is a victory for farm groups who pressed Washington to avert a looming loan crisis.

Advertisement

There’s widespread downturn in the agricultural economy. Farmers in Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama have seen drought and flooding, and Midwestern states are reeling from a glut in global grain markets that’s slashed crop prices.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congress' budget patch averts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story A post-election healing plan? College class comes up short